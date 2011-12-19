Commercial Metals (CMC.N) asked its shareholders to reject billionaire investor Carl Icahn's $15-a-share tender offer, reiterating that the buyout bid was "substantially undervalued" and "opportunistic."

The metals recycler has been trying to fend off a $1.73 billion takeover bid from Icahn, who controls about 10 percent of the company. Icahn is aiming to get the support of 40.1 percent of the company's shareholders through a tender offer.

The corporate raider-turned activist is aiming to remove a shareholders' rights plan that prevents him from raising his stake in Commercial Metals. He has warned the company could be dragged to a court if it did not repeal the poison pill.

"We believe this is an opportunistic attempt by Icahn to acquire CMC at a low point in the business cycle," Commercial Metals' lead Director Anthony Massaro said in a statement.

The company said the offer failed to deliver a meaningful premium even though its shares have traded at near historic lows this year.

The shares, which have lost 15 percent of their value this year through Friday, were marginally up at $14.10 in pre-market trading on Monday.

Separately, the company said it sees first-quarter earnings from continuing operations of $1.01-$1.11 a share.

The Irving, Texas-based company said the profit included a tax benefit of $102 million, or 87 cents per share.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)