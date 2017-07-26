FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 hours
Cerberus builds stake controlling 5 percent of Commerzbank voting rights
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Why record U.S. oil exports are poised for even more growth
Oil
Why record U.S. oil exports are poised for even more growth
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
July 26, 2017 / 3:02 PM / in 20 hours

Cerberus builds stake controlling 5 percent of Commerzbank voting rights

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a branch of Commerzbank in Frankfurt, Germany, February 9, 2017.Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) said on Wednesday that U.S. buyout fund Cerberus has built a stake controlling 5.01 percent of the German bank's voting rights, as of July 25.

Cerberus now ranks as Commerzbank's second-largest shareholder, behind the German government with a 15.6 percent stake and marginally ahead of BlackRock with a 5.0 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The value of the stake is about 678 million euros ($789 million), based on current market capitalization.

The German government welcomed the Cerberus investment. "Rising investor interest is positive for Commerzbank and its share price," said a spokeswoman for the German Finance Ministry. "We haven't changed our position on Commerzbank." The guiding principle, she said, was: "We want a good financial result for taxpayers."

Representatives for Commerzbank and Cerberus declined to comment.

Cerberus has made acquisitions in European financial institutions. It owns 52 percent of Austrian bank BAWAG [CCMLPB.UL], which is making preparations for an initial public share offering that could value it at up to 5 billion euros.

BAWAG said this month it had bought German regional lender Suedwestbank for an undisclosed price to expand its network in western Europe.

Shares in Commerzbank, Germany's second-biggest bank, extended gains on the news, trading 2.1 percent higher by 1414 GMT, putting them among the top gainers on Germany's blue-chip DAX index .GDAXI, which was up 0.4 percent.

In recent months, Commerzbank has been implementing a restructuring program, focusing on digitizing its back office, cutting staff, and growing its retail customer base.

The bank has warned that it would post a loss in the second quarter after market weakness and restructuring costs. It is scheduled to report earnings on Aug. 2.

Reporting by Tom Sims, Alexander Huebner, Gernot Heller; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.