A Development Bank of Singapore (DBS) logo in pictured in the backdrop of the central business district in Singapore July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE/MELBOURNE The global commodities bear market is likely to experience only a U-shaped recovery as producers consolidate to shed excess capacity amid slower growth in China, Singapore's DBS Bank said.

"We are in the bottom shape of the U where it's going to take a while to go through this cycle," Chean Wai Leong, head of commodity derivatives at DBS told the Reuters Commodities Summit.

"We need more corrections on the supply side to cut back in both energy and base metals... Demand is going to be a slow story as well," she said.

A supercycle in commodities ended last year as demand slowed in China, the world's largest buyer of most raw materials, but producers ramped up output in the fight for market share.

"A bear market takes multiple years if not decades to recover. We are really just in the beginning of it," Leong said.

"Things could happen a lot faster than they used to and I think that's what everyone is hoping for."

Energy markets were the worst hit, and probably the most oversupplied, given the sharp price drops, Leong said. Brent crude prices are down by half from mid-2014.

"We may see oil correcting back to $40 so we are close to the bottom of the market," she said.

China logged its weakest growth since 2009 in the September quarter, depressing demand for commodities, raising pressure on Beijing to launch more stimulus measures to drive its economy.

Copper prices have held up better than those of other metals, many of which have tested the lows of the 2008/09 financial crisis.

"Copper has more room to correct on the downside still. (But) if we see growth coming back, then copper has the most propensity to go up higher as well," Leong said.

Chinese stimulus and slightly better growth in developed economies could stabilize commodities markets.

Commodities such as aluminum, used in packaging, and nickel could benefit from China's shift to a consumer-based economy, but a recovery will also require a supply correction, Leong said.

"Now we are part of the bear cycle and eventually we will go back up again," she said. "If it's sooner than the end of next year I'll be really happy because hedging activity tends to go lower when you have a bear market."

DBS is one of the clearing banks for the Shanghai Futures Exchange's new crude oil contract to be launched by the end of this year.

"It's too early to see how successful this contract will be," Leong said, adding that international players were still working out issues on tax, currency and capital flow.

(Editing by Richard Pullin)