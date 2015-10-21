LONDON Gunvor Chief Executive Torbjorn Tornqvist is allocating more shares to employees but is in no rush to divest some of the majority stake in the trading house, which is set for further growth thanks to cash accumulated from asset sales.

Gunvor has sold assets in Russia to expand in other regions over the past year and is close to buying its third refinery in Europe.

Tornqvist, who controls 100 percent of voting and 87 percent of the overall stock at Gunvor, one of the world's largest trading houses, told the Reuters Commodities summit the firm's employees would own around 20 percent of non-voting stock in the firm by the end of the year, up from the current 13 percent.

The allocation of extra shares to staff means Gunvor is moving closer to the model of other trading houses such as Vitol or Trafigura where stock is widely spread among senior working partners, managers and employees.

He said the firm was in the process of completing the sale of assets in Russia and has generated a healthy cash pile which it could invest in new business in placed like Europe, the United States and China.

"We have plenty of cash," said Tornqvist who added he saw no pressure to buy assets in an environment when oil and other commodity prices were likely to stay lower for longer.

But he said longer term he saw the company certainly growing further to trade more commodities and own more assets.

"Trading has always been a tough business and it is not getting easier. And in many areas it seems to be overcrowded... We are searching for areas where we feel we can make a difference. And it is not necessarily always in the mainstream," he said.

He said the firm would keep a very cautious approach to owning production assets and for now had enough refining capacity which is set to rise to 300,000 barrels per day following the ongoing acquisition of the Kuwait Petroleum Corp's (KPC) Dutch refinery in Rotterdam.

