LONDON The world's biggest oil traders are sitting on a war chest worth billions of dollars, but are reluctant to embark on a spending spree, because the pool of available assets is either too pricey or simply not for sale.

Vitol, Mercuria, Trafigura and Gunvor, the four privately-owned houses that traded nearly a billion tonnes of raw materials last year, have all said they are open to opportunities, but not at any price.

"The assets are (either) problematic, so it's not clear you want to own them, or they are reasonable assets, but their price hasn't come down low enough to create an opportunity," Mercuria chief executive Marco Dunand told the Reuters Commodities Summit.

The trading companies, which profit from volatility in the price of commodities, rather than falls or rises, have used this downturn in raw metals to rid themselves of assets they no longer want and prepare the ground for juicier targets.

Mercuria sold a 51 percent stake in Henry Bath, one of the world's oldest metals storage firms that it acquired through its purchase of JPMorgan Chase's physical commodities business, in September, for $60 million.

Rival Trafigura netted nearly $900 million last year from the sale of an 80-percent stake in the Corpus Christi complex, its oil asset in the Texas shale hub, to U.S. firm Buckeye.

Chief financial officer Christophe Salmon said Trafigura was open to opportunities, but only those that would not compromise the company's balance sheet.

"Obviously, if you divest from existing assets, this leaves you more ability to reinvest, to recycle this capital into future acquisitions, so it's a moving piece," he said.

"Now that valuations are coming to a more reasonable level, we could be looking at opportunities again on a very selective basis," Salmon said.

With that in mind, Trafigura is drawn more by infrastructure than in upstream producing assets, he said.

ASSETS, ASSETS EVERYWHERE...

Gunvor, one of the world's top four oil trading houses, has raised some $2 billion from selling its Russian assets, since former co-owner, Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko, was hit with U.S. sanctions last year.

Gunvor chief executive Torbjorn Tornqvist told the summit he definitely saw his company growing in the coming years.

The company's series of divestments has left it with a healthy cash pile that it could invest in new business in places like Europe, the United States and China.

"We have plenty of cash," Tornqvist said, adding he felt no pressure to buy assets in an environment when oil and other commodity prices were likely to stay lower for longer.

Vitol on the other hand has snapped up a number of assets in the last year, from taking control over a series of European oil refineries through its Varo Energy joint venture, to buying a stake in the Nigerian downstream assets of Oando, to taking over oil storage firm VTTI

The "Big Four" are privately owned and thus, not listed on any stock exchange, unlike publicly-traded Glencore, which lost almost 70 percent of its market value at some point this year because of investors' worries about its heavy $30 billion debt.

Chief executive Ivan Glasenberg is the company's second-largest shareholder, and is under intense pressure from investors to shrink the debt by cutting investment and selling some of the company's less-profitable assets.

With the prices of oil, copper, aluminum or autocatalyst-component platinum at their lowest since the 2008 financial crisis, the time to buy should be now.

But even private-equity funds have not yet been tempted, despite sitting on billions of dollars of cash that would ordinarily be put to work, Mercuria's Dunand said.

"If you look at the amount of money raised by private equity in the U.S., between the big private equity funds, it's fair to say there's easily been $20 billion raised by the private equity world to invest in the upstream market in North America only and, so far, there haven't been very big transactions," he said.

"It's not so much a function of keeping the powder dry, it's a function of whether you can find value in terms of investments. At the moment, we don't see value proposals from an upstream perspective ... even though the markets are very low."

