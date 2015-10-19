Trafigura logo is pictured in the company entrance in Geneva March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON European Union plans to impose position limits on commodity trading firms could mean Trafigura takes its clearing business outside the region, Christophe Salmon, the company's chief financial officer said on Monday.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) last month announced rules to flesh out the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) law that comes into force in January 2017.

Position limits, which curb how much of a commodity individual trading firms can hold in order to avoid unduly influencing its price, are being introduced for the first time.

Depending on the commodity, position limits will range from 5 to 35 percent of the market. ESMA will publish its draft rules on position reporting by end of 2015.

While the new rules are aimed at curbing speculators, commodity trading companies - often acting as wholesalers in the market - will be caught up in the regulation.

"We are completely price agnostic, meaning that each time there is a mismatch between buy and sell we hedge it on the derivative market," Salmon said at the Reuters Commodities Summit.

Large volumes transacted by trade houses can give the impression of unduly large positions, but any holdings are typically physically backed.

"The simple fact that you can put some hard limit to the quantum of hedging...is a complete misunderstanding of the concept," Salmon said.

"It will probably be that we will have to use non-European clearing platform and marketplace to be able to do the same volume of hedging."

MiFID II also stipulates that commodity market wholesalers or intermediaries will have to hold capital reserves unless they pass a couple of tests on trading activity.

The "market share" test assesses whether a company's speculative trading in commodity derivatives is high in relation to overall trading in the EU. The "main business" test measures speculative trading in commodity derivatives as a percentage of its total commodity derivatives trading.

The thresholds for the market test for metals and agriculture are four percent, oils and oil products and gas at three percent, six percent for power and 10 percent for coal.

Salmon also said regulatory capital requirements for commodity traders would make the EU uncompetitive in relation to the United States or Asia.

"Most of the hedging we do, 95 percent, is done on a cleared platform, we post initial and variation margin on a daily basis," he said.

"Asking commodity traders to book regulatory capital to potentially cover a liquidation scenario is in fact wearing the trousers with belts and braces."

Initial and variation margins is the cash left with clearing houses to cover a percentage of open futures positions.

(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Amanda Cooper; Editing by Veronica Brown and William Hardy)