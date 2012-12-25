NEW YORK Dec 25 An outage at one of Amazon's
web service centers hit users of Netflix Inc.'s streaming video
service on Christmas Eve and was not fully resolved until
Christmas day, a spokesman for the movie rental company said on
Tuesday.
The outage impacted Netflix subscribers across
Canada, Latin America and the United States, and affected
various devices that enable users to stream movies and
television shows from home, Netflix spokesman Joris Evers said.
Such devices range from gaming consoles such as Nintendo Wii and
PlayStation 3 to Blu-ray players.
Evers said that the issue was the result of an outage at an
Amazon Web Services' cloud computing center in
Virginia, and started at about 12:30 p.m. PST (2030 GMT) on
Monday and was fully restored Tuesday morning, although
streaming was available for most users late on Monday.
"We are investigating exactly what happened and how it could
have been prevented," Evers said.
"We are happy that people opening gifts of Netflix or
Netflix capable devices can watch TV shows and movies and
apologize for any inconvenience caused last night," he added.
An outage at Amazon Web Services, or AWS, knocked out such
sites as Reddit and Foursquare in April of last year.
Amazon Web Services was not immediately available for
comment. Evers, the Netflix spokesman, declined to comment on
the company's contracts with Amazon.