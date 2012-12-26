By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Dec 25 An outage at one of Amazon's
web service centers hit users of Netflix Inc's streaming video
service on Christmas Eve and was not fully resolved until
Christmas Day, a spokesman for the movie rental company said on
Tuesday.
The outage impacted Netflix subscribers across
Canada, Latin America and the United States, and affected
various devices that enable users to stream movies and
television shows from home, Netflix spokesman Joris Evers said.
Such devices range from gaming consoles like the Nintendo Wii
and PlayStation 3 to Blu-ray DVD players.
Netflix, which is based in Los Gatos, California, has 30
million streaming subscribers worldwide, of which more than 27
million are in the Americas region that was exposed to the
outage and could have potentially been affected, Evers said.
Evers said the issue was the result of an outage at an
Amazon Web Services' cloud computing center in Virginia
and started at about 12:30 p.m. PST (2030 GMT) on Monday and was
fully restored before 8:00 a.m. PST Tuesday morning, although
streaming was available for most users by 11:00 p.m. PST on
Monday.
The event marks the latest in a series of outages from
Amazon Web Services, with one occurring in April of last year
that knocked out such sites as Reddit and Foursquare.
"We are investigating exactly what happened and how it could
have been prevented," Evers of Netflix said.
"We are happy that people opening gifts of Netflix or
Netflix capable devices can watch TV shows and movies and
apologize for any inconvenience caused last night," he added.
Officials at Amazon Web Services were not available for
comment. Evers, the Netflix spokesman, declined to comment on
the company's contracts with Amazon.