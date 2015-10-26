(Updates estimates in paragraph 13 and adds day of Apple
earnings announcement)
By David Randall
NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. companies are far from
optimistic that next year will see them get a break from the
tough economic and market conditions they have faced in 2015.
And that may well hurt capital investment and jobs growth.
In the first three weeks of October, 165 American companies
have cited the slowing global economy in their outlooks for
earnings and revenue. That is up from 108 in the same period
last year, and 97 in the year-earlier quarter, according to an
analysis of earnings reports by Thomson Reuters.
Among the phrases that have appeared in many of those
statements are "challenging macroeconomic environment," or
"global headwinds."
Earnings and revenue have been depressed this year largely
because of the strong dollar, economic weakness in China and
Brazil, and tumbling oil and commodities prices.
The rise in the value of the American currency means that
profits earned in foreign currencies are worth less when
translated into dollars, possibly making American exports less
competitive.
The weakness in major emerging markets has hit sales by U.S.
multinationals and the plunge in the prices of energy, metals
and minerals have not only hit oil producers and miners but the
manufacturing and service companies who sell to them.
The problems are clearly not across the board, as shown by
better-than-expected results reported last Thursday by
technology heavyweights Amazon.com Inc, Google-owner
Alphabet Inc, and Microsoft Corp. They are
all benefiting from the expansion of cloud-based computing.
But among the major companies to announce job cuts in recent
weeks are industrial conglomerates United Technologies Corp
and General Electric Co, technology giant
Hewlett-Packard Co., and the world's largest oilfield
services provider Schlumberger.
Even social media company Twitter Inc, and
biotechnology group Biogen Inc have said they are
cutting jobs.
Large employers announced 205,759 U.S. job cuts in the third
quarter, the largest amount since the third quarter of 2009,
according to a report from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray &
Christmas.
Caterpillar Inc, meanwhile, told analysts that it
expects its capital spending to be "less than half of what it
was in 2012," while appliance maker Whirlpool Corp
lowered its capital spending for 2015 to between $700 million
and $750 million, down from a previous forecast of $750 million
to $800 million.
Those moves are coming at a time when overall corporate
earnings in the third quarter are on pace to fall by 2.8 percent
from this time last year. So far 59 percent of companies have
reported revenues that have fallen below analyst estimates,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
And expectations for 2016 are falling as well - in July
analysts were predicting that corporate earnings per share in
the first two quarters would grow 9.2 percent and 13.7 percent,
respectively; those figures now are down to 4.7 percent for the
first quarter and 6.2 percent for the second.
The companies own forecasts, meanwhile, are falling short of
expectations at the greatest pace since June 2014, according to
a BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research report.
Companies "have a reason to be worried. This isn't a major
economic slowdown, but a meaningful one, and once you see a
reduction in risk taking you will see a reduction in growth,"
said Paul Hoffmeister, a portfolio manager with the Quaker
Funds.
REBOUND POSSIBLE
Few expect the economy to go into a free-fall, of course.
Should the dollar and oil prices stabilize, the prospects for
many companies could improve quickly and their earnings and
revenue could beat expectations, setting the stage for a stock
rally.
Some consumer-driven companies also continue to do well,
both in the U.S. and even in China, where both Nike Inc
and toy-maker Mattel have said they still see high rates
of growth. Apple Inc, which reports its quarterly results
Tuesday, has said that China remains a big part of its growth
plans.
And some multinationals who have taken a pounding, such as
household products giant Procter & Gamble Co, have
signaled they may be turning a corner. P&G said it sees sales
growth strengthening in the second half of the year, as it
focuses on more profitable lines such as Pampers diapers and
Tide detergent.
Many of those feeling the pinch from slowing growth overseas
are the same companies that just a few years ago were counting
on China and other emerging economies to bolster their bottom
lines.
For example, International Business Machines Corp,
which cut its full-year profit forecast, said fewer big deals in
China caused revenue from that country to fall 17 percent in the
third quarter.
Alan Gayle, a portfolio manager at RidgeWorth Investments,
said that he has been increasingly moving more of his equity
portfolio into U.S.-based companies that have limited exposure
to China and other emerging markets.
"I've pulled back from my China and emerging market exposure
until there are clearer signs that the economy has stopped
slowing," he said, adding that he expects that top-line revenue
growth will continue to be a challenge for U.S. companies there.
Yet he remains guardedly optimistic that oil and other
commodity prices are nearing a bottom, and that consumer
spending in the U.S. and Europe should remain steady.
"We think the chances of a global recession remain quite
low," he said.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, Robin Paxton and Bill
Berkrot; Editing by Linda Stern, Martin Howell and Bernadette
Baum)