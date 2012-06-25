Constellation Brands Inc (STZ.N) shares jumped 13 percent on Monday on news that Anheuser Busch InBev (ABI.BR) may acquire the half of Grupo Modelo GMODELOC.MX that it does not own.

Following news on Sunday that AB InBev was in talks to buy out Modelo, some investors may be guessing that the world's largest brewer would also buy out Constellation's stake in the Crown Imports joint venture with Modelo, said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Swartzberg.

"Sunday's news could trigger speculation favorable to trading in shares of Constellation," Swartzberg said. "Speculation of Modelo notifying Constellation that it is buying Constellation's 50 percent stake in their U.S. joint venture."

Constellation and Modelo declined to comment on the venture.

Modelo and AB InBev confirmed on Monday that they were in talks to expand their existing relationship.

Constellation shares were the biggest gainers on the New York Stock Exchange in early afternoon trading, rising $2.48, or 12.8 percent, to $21.85.

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)