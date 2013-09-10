SINGAPORE International and regional brands expanding into Southeast Asia are giving mall owners along Singapore's prime Orchard Road a boost, even as retail rents remain flat amid an increase in new malls across the wealthy city-state.

New entrants to Singapore's retail scene include Spanish designer Adolfo Dominguez (ADZ.MC) and French lingerie label Etam. Up-and-coming Asian brands are also getting into the act with South Korean shoe maker Spur and Hong Kong fashion retailer i.t opening their first shops in Singapore this year.

The main beneficiaries of the expansion are owners of malls connected to the Orchard subway station and those a short walking distance away, since shopping is a top attraction for most of the over 1 million visitors to Singapore every month.

"The rise in regional tourism as well as the emergence of a large middle class with high levels of disposable income is attracting more international brands to set up a presence here," said Tan Boon Piin, general manager of Starhill Global REIT (STHL.SI), whose portfolio includes stakes in two large malls in the Orchard Road shopping area.

He added that brand penetration by international names in Singapore still lagged behind other gateway Asian cities such as Hong Kong and Tokyo, so there was scope for further growth.

Wisma Atria, three-quarters owned by Starhill and home to the largest Coach store in Southeast Asia, reported that rents renewed during the 12 months to June 2013 were 15 percent above previous levels, while neighboring Ngee Ann City renewed an agreement with a master lessee such that the base rent will rise by 6.7 percent from June.

Paragon, a mall owned by SPH REIT (SPHR.SI) that is across the road from Ngee Ann City, reported a 3.4 percent rise in rental income for the six months to February 2013 from a year ago.

The higher rents were achieved in an overall rental market that was flat to slightly lower in the 12 months to June, according to reports by the government's Urban Redevelopment Authority and consultancies such as CBRE.

Starhill's Tan said international names entering Singapore tended to choose Orchard Road for the greater visibility and customer traffic. Such tenants typically sought larger space as they wanted to make an impact, he added.

For example, Tory Burch's new store at Wisma Atria has a two-storey shopfront facing Orchard Road, according to the Singapore Tourism Board.

Tan said the convergence of e-commerce and traditional brick-and-mortar retail strategies is also benefiting owners of malls in prime locations.

"While the digital platform offers shoppers the access and convenience to the product, retailers have strengthened their store network in prime locations to increase presence, awareness, share of market and positioning of their products," he said.

Singapore, which has experienced a boom in tourism since the opening of two casino-resorts in 2010, saw visitor arrivals rise 7.6 percent year-on-year to just over 9 million between January and July.

(For other news from Reuters Global Consumer and Retail Summit, click here)

(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)