Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. consumer prices
increased for a fourth straight month in June as Americans paid
more for housing, gasoline and healthcare, pointing to steadily
rising inflation pressures.
The Labor Department said on Friday its Consumer Price
Index rose 0.2 percent last month after a similar gain in May.
In the 12 months through June, the CPI advanced 1.0 percent,
matching May's increase.
The year-on-year increase is below the 1.7 percent average
annual increase over the last 10 years.
Economists had forecast the CPI gaining 0.3 percent last
month and advancing 1.1 percent from a year ago.
The so-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy
costs, also rose 0.2 percent in June, rising by the same margin
for three consecutive months. That lifted the year-on-year core
CPI gain to 2.3 percent from 2.2 percent in May.
This increase is higher than the average annual rate of 1.9
percent over the past 10 years.
The Federal Reserve has a 2 percent inflation target and
tracks an inflation measure which is currently at 1.6 percent.
Concerns about persistently low inflation contributed to the
U.S. central bank keeping interest rates unchanged last month.
The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate in
December for the first time in nearly a decade.
Last month, gasoline prices increased 3.3 percent after
rising 2.3 percent in May. Food prices fell 0.1 percent, with
the cost of food consumed at home declining 0.3 percent.
Within the core CPI basket, housing and medical costs
continued to march higher.
Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence rose 0.3
percent after increasing by the same margin in May. Medical care
costs increased 0.4 percent after advancing 0.3 percent in May.
The cost of hospital services ticked up 0.1 percent and
doctor visits costs increased 0.3 percent. Prices for
prescription medicine jumped 1.3 percent.
But there was some relief for households. Apparel prices
fell 0.4 percent. The cost of used cars and trucks tumbled 1.1
percent. Prices for new motor vehicles slipped 0.2 percent.
(Reporting Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Thursday that the Trump administration does not support separating investment and commercial banks.