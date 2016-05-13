Medical device manufacturer ConvaTec Inc is reaching out to investment banks to hire underwriters for an initial public offering that could raise in excess of $1 billion, making it one of this year's largest, people familiar with the matter said.

The Luxemburg company, which is owned by private equity firms Avista Capital Partners and Nordic Capital, is aiming to complete a listing on the London Stock Exchange as early as the end of the year, the people said this week.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Nordic Capital declined to comment. Avista Capital Partners and ConvaTec did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The planned IPO could revitalize equity offerings in the healthcare sector, which has seen a slowdown in stock issuance after market valuations pulled back sharply late last year.

In 2015, ConvaTec produced revenue of around $1.6 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $475 million, according to its annual report. It posted a net loss of more than $200 million.

Other private equity firms are also considering exiting large healthcare holdings, potentially through IPOs, in the coming months, including multibillion-dollar life sciences contractors Inventiv Health, Patheon and Capsugel, Reuters has previously reported.

Reuters reported in 2014 that ConvaTec hired Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to explore a sale, potentially positioning itself as a partner in a tax inversion deal with a U.S. company.

ConvaTec was created in 2008 when it was divested by drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N). It focuses on making products in areas ranging from wound care to incontinence.

