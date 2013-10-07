A cyclist rides past an Apollo tyre kept on display at a multi-brand tyre showroom in New Delhi June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

India's Apollo Tyres (APLO.NS) on Thursday had asked Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB.N) to cut its offer price to acquire the U.S. company by more than $2.50 per share, Cooper said in a filing to the U.S. securities regulator on Monday.

Cooper said in the filing that on October 3, Apollo representatives informed the company that it wanted a price renegotiation "this time suggesting a price reduction far greater than the $2.50 reduction it had earlier proposed, and at one point referencing '$8 or $9' per share."

Under the initial agreement in June, Cooper shareholders would receive $35 per Cooper share, a premium of more than 40 percent to its price at the time, valuing the deal at $2.5 billion.

However, several obstacles to the pending acquisition have emerged, including labor issues both in the United States and in China, where workers at Cooper's joint venture have been on strike for three months in opposition to the deal.

