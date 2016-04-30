Director Francis Ford Coppola shows his hands after placing his handprints in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Veteran filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola left a permanent mark on Hollywood on Friday, after his hands and feet were imprinted in cement to be displayed at the landmark TLC Chinese Theatre. The ceremony honored the 77-year-old Oscar-winning director’s 50-year career, highlighted by films such as “The Godfather” trilogy and “Apocalypse Now” and five Oscar wins. It took place during Turner Classic Movies’ annual Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, which will run through Sunday, where Coppola’s films will be played.

"Maybe 40 years ago people might not have appreciated a film like 'Apocalypse Now,' which was kind of unusual to say the least," Coppola told Reuters about receiving the honor after so many years in the industry.

"If you're looking as an artist for some type of assurance that what you are doing is OK or going in the right direction then I think you have to wait for the judgment of time before you know."

Among those on hand were wife Eleanor, son Roman Coppola, sister Talia Shire and fellow director Peter Bogdanovich.