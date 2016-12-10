Chinese carmaker Geely to acquire Malaysia's Proton: sources
PARIS/BEIJING Chinese automaker Geely [GEELY.UL] has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom , sources said on Tuesday, beating out rival bidder PSA Group .
Santa Monica-based Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD.O) has received approaches from potential buyers as shareholders including Praesidium Investment Management push the company to run a formal process, Bloomberg reported.
The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said Cornerstone has not hired a bank to actively pursue a sale. (bloom.bg/2hgapGd)
Cornerstone and Praesidium were not immediately available to comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.
(This story deletes incorrect reference that Cornerstone OnDemand said it received approaches, paragraph 1)
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)
PARIS/BEIJING Chinese automaker Geely [GEELY.UL] has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom , sources said on Tuesday, beating out rival bidder PSA Group .
ZURICH UBS has agreed to buy a majority stake in Brazil's Consenso, its first purchase in Latin America in four years as the world's biggest wealth manager looks to grow its business in the region's largest economy.