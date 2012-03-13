Cornerstone Therapeutics said U.S. health regulators have accepted the specialty pharmaceutical company's marketing application for its drug to treat low blood sodium levels.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has set an action date of October 29, 2012 for the drug, CRTX 800, the company said in a statement.

The drug is being developed to treat hyponatremia -- a metabolic disorder characterized by low sodium levels in the blood and could cause heart failure.

The condition affects up to six million people in the United States, according to Cornerstone.

Shares of the Cary, North Carolina-based company were trading up 3 percent at $5.84 on Tuesday morning on the Nasdaq.

