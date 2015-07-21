EU to tackle complaints over tech companies' unfair practices
BRUSSELS The European Union executive is planning a law to deal with complaints about unfair trading practices by leading online players such as Apple and Google .
Corning Inc (GLW.N), the supplier of Gorilla glass to Apple Inc (AAPL.O), said Tony Tripeny, Corporate Controller and the Principal Accounting Officer, has been appointed chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1.
James B. Flaws, the current chief financial officer, will step down on Aug. 31.
BRUSSELS The European Union plans to launch more antitrust investigations into e-commerce companies after a two-year inquiry uncovered practices that restrict competition, the European Commission said on Wednesday.