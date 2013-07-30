A man walks by an advertisement for Corning Gorilla Glass 3 outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show/Files CES) in Las Vegas in this file photo from January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files

Gorilla Glass maker Corning Inc reported a 4 percent increase in quarterly revenue as demand rose for the scratch-resistant glass used in smartphones and tablets.

Revenue rose to $1.98 billion from $1.91 billion.

Net profit rose to $638 million, or 43 cents per share, in the second quarter from $474 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

