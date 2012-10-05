Oct 5 (IFR) - BBVA broke through a 17-month long US investor
boycott on Spanish bank risk this week, issuing a blowout US$2bn
three-year Yankee bond.
The deal by BBVA US Senior SA Unipersonal
(Baa3/BBB+/BBB+) attracted a staggering US$7.5bn of demand, and
has been taken as a clear signal the US market is finally open
to Spanish - and probably also Italian - bank names that US
investors have shunned for years.
"It's pretty clear to us that the market is now open to
buying these kinds of bank names," said Paul Spivack, managing
director and head of Morgan Stanley's debt syndicate for the
Americas. Morgan Stanley led the BBVA deal along with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
Societe Generale also pounced on the sudden change
of heart, issuing a US$1.25bn five year on the same day as BBVA,
a deal which came at a flat to negative new issue concession and
pulled in US$4.3bn of orders.
The success of both transactions put a second wind into the
sails of a three-month rally in US bank spreads, which has
pushed Morgan Stanley bonds tighter by as much as 170bp, and
those of Bank of America tighter by as much as 130bp.
Spreads on both names tightened between 7 and 15bp on
Thursday, prompting BofA to jump in with a $1.75bn 1.5% three
year at 120bp, despite vowing earlier that it was finished for
the year.
Bankers are now in hot pursuit of additional mandates from
Spanish banks like Santander as well as the top Italian names.
"I think the success of recent Yankee trades is going to
open up conversations with other eurozone banks that have yet to
return to the US market in some years," said David Trahan,
managing director and syndicate head at Citigroup, which led the
Soc Gen trade along with Soc Gen itself and Credit Suisse.
BBVA was said to have saved as much as 20bp by coming to the
US rather than issuing a similar deal in euros, while Soc Gen
paid about 25bp more than what it could do in the euro market.
SUNNY SPAIN?
Driving the BBVA deal was improvement over the past
fortnight in the macro outlook for Spain, now that it has access
to European support to recapitalize its banks and that the bank
stress tests are out of the way.
Along with a dissipation of European tail risk on news of
the ECB's eurozone bond buying plans, this prompted US investors
to put out the word they would be interested in Spanish bank
names - if offered a liquid new transaction and a hefty spread.
Rumored to have made BBVA's deal possible was a whopping
US$1bn reverse inquiry from two of the biggest US investors,
believed to have been Pimco and BlackRock.
A commitment of that size was the deal clincher, along with
a 450bp initial whisper on price talk and a maturity that comes
due before expiration of the ECB's bank liquidity facilities.
"A month ago there would not have been any price people
would have taken Spanish bank risk for," said David Knutson,
financial institutions group analyst at Legal & General
Investment Management America.
BBVA certainly paid up for access. At the 450bp whispered
spread level, BBVA was offering about a 25-50bp new issue
concession, depending on the comparable and curve adjustment.
At a final launch spread of 435bp, the BBVA deal was priced
about 15bp wider than its secondary trading levels on a
curve-adjusted basis, and about 62bp wider than Santander
comparables.
That attracted 255 investors, about 20 of whom put in orders
of more than US$100m each. The new 4.664% 2015s were trading
tighter by 50bp on Friday, at 385bp.
Soc Gen started out with 230-235bp whispers for a benchmark
offering, put guidance out at 220bp area, and priced a US$1.25bn
2.75% 2017 at 215bp to yield 2.767%, after building a US$4.5bn
book.
It benefited from improvement in Credit Agricole's five year
trade done last week, which initially gapped out about 10bp from
its 235bp launch spread but was on Thursday trading around
230/220bp.
Although BBVA needed a huge reverse inquiry as a
springboard, some bankers said it was unlikely other Spanish or
Italian banks will need the same level of sponsorship for their
issues, now that BBVA has paved the way.
One reason names like BBVA are getting attention is a broad
rotation by investors into FIG generally over the past several
months, which has wiped out all of the obvious bargains in the
Yankee and US bank space.
"As confidence grows that tail risk in Europe is
legitimately off the table, the market moves to eliminate some
of the friction costs, such as liquidity premiums, relative
value distortions and the difference between financials and
non-financial spreads," said Justin D'Ercole, head of Americas
investment grade syndicate at Barclays.
BofA 5.7% 2022s were trading around 161bp late last week,
more than 100bp tighter than at the beginning of July, while its
3.87% 2017s were at 123bp, from 256bp early July.
"The last time they were here in 10-years was in April
2011," said one banker. "It's not surprising to me that BBVA did
so well, because it's now one of the few names left with any
spread on it."
Canadian, Scandinavian and Australian Yankee bonds have
tightened in to levels that now look rich, while Citigroup,
which once traded only slightly better than BofA, is now trading
around 113bp on its 2017s, not far from JP Morgan's 2017s at
around 102bp.
