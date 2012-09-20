Sept 20 (IFR) - Credit default swaps in Computer Sciences
Corp have contracted to some of their best levels in the past
twelve months, with five-year spreads now quoted at 185 basis
points thanks to renewed optimism about the IT services company.
Five-year protection on CSC has compressed 68% since
January, and even though the Fortune 500 company remains the
target of an SEC investigation, the market appears confident it
is turning things around.
CSC's fortunes reversed sharply last December, when it
announced it would take a $1.5bn writedown on its contract with
the UK's National Health Service as well as a $2.7bn goodwill
impairment.
At the same time, CSC withdrew its full year 2012 guidance,
and the combined moves - coming amid an SEC probe for accounting
irregularities as well as a search for a new CEO - roiled
investors.
During the traditionally low-liquidity week between
Christmas and New Year, the cost of protection on the company
soared.
The turmoil continued into January, when ratings agencies
jumped into the fray. Downgrades pushed the company's CDS
spreads to 569bp. The following month, it announced a
third-quarter net loss.
CHANGE OF HEART
Things began to improve in March when CSC announced its new
CEO, Mike Lawrie, a turnaround expert who had won praise for his
tenure at banking software group Misys.
Lawrie quickly readjusted revenue forecasts and new business
awards, which fell below street consensus and resulted in
additional rating agency downgrades due to increases in leverage
and shortfalls in cash.
But Lawrie kept to his path, and by May he posted
fourth-quarter results in line with the pre-announcement and
unveiled tough new measures for the company's turnaround.
Among them: $1bln in cost-cutting, a portfolio review of
troubled contracts, and plans to shed non-core assets.
At the same time, CSC was close to signing a letter of
intent with the NHS to extend their stalled discussions.
It worked. Despite a second round of downgrades from all
three agencies, the company now saw its CDS spreads in to 286 -
and its short-term synthetic curves all responded with a
steepening trajectory to the progress.
In late summer, CSC reported solid Q1 FY13 earnings, and
posted FY13 guidance that was strong enough to assuage the
market.
By this month, CSC had resolved the NHS deal, removing a
major hurdle and helping pull spreads in from 255.
And an investor day last week, the company laid out a new
six-step plan to consolidate its turnaround.
CSC said it would shore up its foundation via cost cuts of
up to $2bn over the next three to five years, expand its global
presence, lead in next-generation cloud, cyber and big data
offerings, reduce procurement costs up to 10%, tidy up the
balance sheet, and improve its cash flow with a full year 2013
target of $300mln to $350mln. CSC said it had $1bn in cash as of
the first quarter of fiscal 2013.
"We believe that this long-term CSC strategy is
constructive, as it addresses many moving parts that are
necessary to achieve significant improvements in the company's
profitability," Barclays said abut the presentation.
"Over the next several quarters, we look forward to learning
specifics of the $1-1.2 billion cost takeout, as well as getting
more color around remediation of around 40 contracts."
COMING TO MARKET
CSC also came to market this month with a $700mn (upsized
from $500mn) two-part bond. The fixed-income community was
anticipating a tap to refinance about half of its maturing debt,
since the company has $1bn in maturities due in 2013.
While investors approached with caution, in the end the bond
was met with solid investor demand; CSC said it had also
received commitments for a new four-year term loan of $250mln.
Proceeds of the bond and term loan will redeem $1bln in debt
due in 2013 - and the refinancing eliminates another event risk,
which is a positive for its CDS spreads.
While overhang still lingers in the form of the SEC
investigation, an audit committee has found no additional
accounting errors. And ratings agencies say the investigation is
unlikely to have a material effect on CSC's financial profile.
