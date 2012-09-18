Sept 18 (IFR) - The issuance rush in the US investment-grade
primary market intensified on Tuesday, spurred by a tightening
on the secondary market of several new issues that priced with
large negative new-issue concessions.
While issuance has been solid throughout this year, the
market on Tuesday saw significant tightening of bonds that were
issued only last week.
"It is a completely unhindered risk-on environment, with the
sun, moon and the stars all well aligned to ensure investors
keep buying high-grade bonds," said Greg Hall, managing director
in debt capital markets at Barclays in New York.
"There is nothing immediate on the horizon to stop this
sentiment. And to top it all off, the secondary levels of bonds
issued last week have tightened significantly from pricing,"
Hall said.
Computer Sciences Corp (Baa2/BBB/BBB) priced its
USD700m (upped from USD500m) two-part issue on September 11 at
levels that were tighter than expected.
Official guidance on the three-year and 10-year tranches
came much tighter than initial price talk, with the deal finally
pricing with a spread of T+220bp and T+280bp, respectively.
Some bankers argued that at those levels, the new issue
concession could be up to a negative 50bp on each tranche.
Despite that, the 4.45% 2022s were quoting at 260bp-257bp, or
about 20bp tighter than its priced level, according to TradeWeb.
On September 10, Walgreen (Baa1/BBB) priced a US$4bn
five-parter - and all the tranches are trading much tighter
today.
The 3.1% 2022s priced at T+145bp and now were at 121-115bp;
the 4.4% 2042s priced at T+165bp (now at 134-132bp); the 1.8%
2017s priced at T+120bp (95-91bp); and the 1% 2015s priced at
80bp (62-56bp).
Merck (rated A1/AA/A+) raised US$2.5bn via a
three-parter on September 11, and its tranches are also trading
about 15bp tighter since pricing.
"There continues to be tremendous appetite for high-grade
credit, which is pushing oversubscription levels to new highs,"
said Andrew Karp, head of US investment grade debt syndicate at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"One element driving interest in primary is that many deals
done last week are trading much tighter than the levels they
priced at. Bonds which priced last week with large negative
new-issue concessions are also tightening, which is
significant."
Karp said that deals performing well in the secondary market
were "an indicator that investors have enough cash to absorb the
supply, as they don't necessarily have to sell last week's deals
to buy this week's deals".
While Monday was relatively quiet on the primary high-grade
market, with only US$1.9bn in new supply, Tuesday saw 13 deals
raising US$13.3bn - making it the fifth largest day in terms of
volumes.