NEW YORK, Aug 16 (IFR) - A bout of optimism about the US economy and an accompanying back-up in Treasury yields are unlikely to dampen issuance momentum in the US credit markets, which are thriving this year despite global uncertainty.

Companies have set new records for the lowest all-in-yield for a long-tenor bond every other week, helped by strong investor appetite.

"We are in uncharted territory because risk-free rates are at zero and there is an insatiable reach for yield," said Joe McGrath, co-head of global finance and risk solutions at Barclays.

"While this technical dynamic is leading investors to accept record low yields, the compensation they are receiving on a spread basis is still historically attractive."

The records have come with lightning speed.

Texas Instruments, rated A1/A+, and Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever, also rated A1/A+, are currently tied for the lowest-ever coupon on a three-year note at a meager 0.45%.

Unilever holds the five-year coupon record of 0.85%.

IBM Corp, rated Aa3/AA-, holds the 10-year record of 1.875%, while Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, rated A2/A+, holds the 30-year record of 3.25%.

In the high-yield space, in the past two weeks, Constellation Brands, Host Hotels, Ashland and CIT Group have priced bonds with yields in the high 4% range, and three of those deals were 10-year maturities.

The average yield in the high-yield market fell to 6.615% on Tuesday, nearly matching the all-time low of 6.614% recorded on May 16, 2011, according to the Barclays US high-yield index.

The record-setting has come as US Treasury yields have fallen to record lows, helped by a flood of liquidity from the Federal Reserve and its promise to keep rates low through 2014.

The 10-year Treasury note is currently yielding 1.8% after steadily falling from its most recent peak of 3.652%, touched on February 4, 2011.

The sharp decline in yields over a two-year period has encouraged investors who initially sought out Treasuries as a safe haven to shift into corporate bonds in search of yield. And even though returns in corporates are now diminishing, the buying is unlikely to stop, say bankers.

"This low-coupon record-setting spree is likely to persist," said an analyst.

"The macro environment for now may look more stable than it did earlier this year, but overall there is still uncertainty, driven mainly by slowing global growth, so demand for alternatives to holding cash is firmly in place. This demand will continue to push all-in yields of primary bonds to new lows."

RISK VS REWARD

But with yields so low, some market players are questioning whether investors are truly getting bang for their buck. There are also concerns they may stop buying bonds that have negative returns compared with inflation, which has ranged from 1.4%-2.9% from January through July.

"There is a chance that the market is getting ahead of itself, as it appears short-term sentiment is driving decisions to invest in long-term assets," said Jonathan Fine, head of investment-grade syndicate at Goldman Sachs.

"Investors have been more focused on short-term headline risk, and where their 4-6 week lens looks clear from that perspective, they are committing capital aggressively."

The danger with the crowding into fixed income is that positions may need to be unwound if rates suddenly spike higher. While most agree that seems unlikely in the near term, should the dire scenarios many are predicting for the US and Europe fail to materialize, it could cause a swift and steep reversal.

There were hints this week of what could happen.

After months of falling, Treasury yields finally pushed upward following some stronger-than-expected US economic data. The data came close on the heels of comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi displaying his resolve to end the euro crisis. That too sparked a selloff in Treasuries that sent yields higher.

Though the ECB failed to unveil concrete measures after Draghi's comments, some punters used the change in mood to build new positions that take the opposite direction of those taken all year.

The 10-year yield climbed to 1.80% on Wednesday, well above the 1.40% lows touched before Draghi's comments.

The rise in yields helped put the brakes on high-grade bond issuance. Companies took a pause to decide whether to hold back until yields move back down again or take the plunge, as all-in funding costs are still unusually low by historic standards.

"Current financial market conditions have been consciously engineered by developed world central banks to reflate the value of risky assets," said Edward B Marrinan, head of macro credit strategy and co-head of Americas strategy at RBS Securities.

"If the central bankers are true to their 'low for longer' pledges, these favorable issuing conditions can remain in place for some time yet to come," he said.

Goldman's Fine said it is possible a bubble is forming.

"But as long as the overall market environment remains constructive, low yields across both lower risk and higher beta product will continue to proliferate. This will also help to continue the current issuance and investment spree," he said.