LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The European corporate market could take on a distinct US flavour over the coming months with a healthy pipeline of both debut and regular issuers already building, syndicate officials say.

"It's a theme that has been going on for some time. We fully expect it to continue and even snowball as more US corporates join the club," said Marco Baldini, head of European corporate and rates syndicate at Barclays.

In total, US companies raised almost 37bn in euro-denominated debt in 2014 - nearly 50% higher than the 25bn sold in 2013 and more than 66% up on the 22bn priced in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Market participants expect this year's volumes to be similar to last year's, accounting for around 20-25% of total euro corporate issuance.

One syndicate official met with over 18 US companies during a recent four-day trip, giving some indication of the prospects for primary activity in Europe.

ONCE IN A GENERATION

"It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to issue in euros because of where rates and credit spreads in Europe are," said Brendan Moran, global co-head, corporate origination, DCM at Societe Generale.

Moran said pricing dynamics for US corporates have changed dramatically, and that virtually all investment-grade companies are now able to fund more cheaply in euros.

"We're not talking just 5-10bp, when the cost benefit gets eroded by the cost of doing the swap, but north of 30bp in some cases," he said.

The euro/dollar basis swap has moved sharply negative since the beginning of the year, a function not only of ECB largesse but also reflecting relatively low volumes of swapped issuance from European banks in the US market.

While a more negative rate increases the cost of US companies' swapped overseas issuance, that currently is more than offset by tighter credit spreads on this side of the pond.

"Euro spreads have outperformed dollars as the latter continue to widen, and that plays a bigger role than the deterioration of the basis swap," one syndicate official said, pointing out also that some companies have euro cash flows and assets to finance and thus do not need to swap their deals anyway.

With pricing so attractive, the banker expects substantial supply as soon as companies exit earnings blackout.

"We're getting a huge amount of interest, and not just from the likes of IBM, 3M, Walmart and Repsol, but also from a lot of new names which are positioned for March time."

Europe saw a flood of US corporate issuance last November with companies such as Apple, AT&T and Verizon selling jumbo issues, while the niche names of Thermo Fisher and Albermarle also tried their luck with debut offers.

That late 2014 surge proved worthwhile for US issuers. Apple's 1.4bn eight-year and 1.4bn 12-year bonds priced at mid-swaps plus 30bp and 45bp respectively, which Bank of America Merrill Lynch credit strategists estimated were 5-6bp tighter post-swap in dollar terms than comparable domestic deals.

US corporate non-financial issuers priced US$444bn (360bn) in their domestic market in 2014, giving a taste of what could come if US issuers develop a taste for European funding. (Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Julian Baker)