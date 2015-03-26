* Euro technicals swing out of favour for US companies
* Over 27bn raised by IG US issuers in 2015
* Europe leaves the door open but analysts revise figures
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - A costly currency swap and poor
market conditions are taking the shine off the European bond
market, sending US corporates that had been crossing the pond in
droves back home for funding.
So-called reverse Yankee corporate issuance has been one of
the dominant themes this year with over 27bn raised by
investment-grade US names. That in turn has helped bolster
European corporate primary volumes, which are up 55%
year-on-year according to Thomson Reuters data.
However, a more negative basis swap is threatening to kill
the golden goose for those US issuers that want to bring
proceeds back to their home currency.
"The basis has consistently drifted wider, reflecting the
structural imbalances in flows," said Brendan Moran, global
co-head, corporate origination, debt capital markets at Societe
Generale said. "In fact it has got so one-way that we are
looking at levels not seen since the peaks of the eurozone
crisis."
Since early January, the euro/US dollar basis has moved from
the minus mid teens area to the minus high 30s across the
maturity spectrum - a hefty extra burden for a US company
issuing euros but shifting the funds raised back to dollars.
The last spurt of US high grade issuance was in the second
week of March when Flowserve, Coca Cola Enterprises and
Discovery Communications priced sub-benchmark bonds.
That has left the pipeline of US issuers eyeing the European
market almost empty. Manufacturing firm Mohawk Industries
completed a roadshow in early March, but has yet to surface with
a deal.
"For many US dollar funders, where the euro markets offered
greater value at the beginning of the year, dynamics now favour
issuing directly in dollars, especially where the relative value
is marginal," said Mark Lynagh, head of European corporate DCM
at BNP Paribas.
Coca-Cola and Berkshire Hathaway, for example, recently
raised eight-year money in Europe at a premium to where their US
dollar curves were trading.
"Value can be finely balanced between markets. It's no
surprise with the volume of natural US dollar funders that the
basis swap has become more expensive; the greater surprise is
that the shift has not been more dramatic," he said.
HOT DOLLAR MARKET
While some US companies require dollar funding, others may
have natural foreign currency needs. In that case, the currency
swap issue does not arise.
"Any company looking at leaving money in euros will be
focused on the lower coupons they can get in the euro market,"
said Andrew Karp, co-head of Americas investment-grade capital
markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
But relative margins take on greater importance if a
borrower does indeed want to repatriate the proceeds.
"If they are swapping back into dollars in a floating rate
equivalent, they care more about spread levels rather than
rates. The movement in the basis swap continues to make dollars
more attractive, and that trend should continue," said Karp.
Recent issuance volumes back that up. March is now a few
billion dollars shy of becoming the busiest month on record in
the US investment grade market with US$142.76bn priced so far.
The all-time busiest month remains September 2013 at
US$143.903bn.
Meanwhile, some of the momentum in Europe appears to have
died down and the market has repriced substantially.
.
Some recent new issues have struggled to attract large
books, giving issuers less leverage to tighten pricing.
Deals have also widened dramatically in secondary trading.
The longer piece of a three-tranche debut euro bond for
Berkshire Hathaway is around 25bp wider than its swaps plus 57bp
pricing level, according to Tradeweb prices on Thursday.
NOT ALL OVER YET?
While issuance has paused, some market participants believe
this is only a temporary blip and US credits could return once
the market settles and blackout periods are over.
"Since US corporates have been the largest users of the euro
market so far this year, their absence will be noticed more
strongly. However, it is also important to note that the
softening in market conditions in Europe has also been mirrored
in the USD market," said Marco Baldini, head of European
corporate and rates syndicate at Barclays.
As an indication of continued appetite, US pharmaceutical
company Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a roadshow and potential
euro transaction for the coming weeks.
Others though have dialled down expectations. RBS said this
week that its previous target of up to 100bn of US issuance
this year is now "unlikely to be reached" given the recent
widening in the basis swap.
The report said euro attractiveness has been exhausted for
short and medium dated issuance, as well as issuers with high
credit ratings; as a result less flow is expected overall as
consequence of wider and more negative basis spreads.
Although investment-grade issuance has all but ground to a
halt, high-yield issuance has made up some of that slack.
Infor, IMS Health, Huntsman, VWR tapped the European market
in March while Esterline has announced its intention of doing a
trade. Canadian pharmaceutical company Valeant also raised euros
as part of a multi-billion offer to fund its acquisition of
Salix.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, Additional reporting by Natalie
Harrison, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)