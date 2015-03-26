* Euro technicals swing out of favour for US companies

* Over 27bn raised by IG US issuers in 2015

* Europe leaves the door open but analysts revise figures

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - A costly currency swap and poor market conditions are taking the shine off the European bond market, sending US corporates that had been crossing the pond in droves back home for funding.

So-called reverse Yankee corporate issuance has been one of the dominant themes this year with over 27bn raised by investment-grade US names. That in turn has helped bolster European corporate primary volumes, which are up 55% year-on-year according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, a more negative basis swap is threatening to kill the golden goose for those US issuers that want to bring proceeds back to their home currency.

"The basis has consistently drifted wider, reflecting the structural imbalances in flows," said Brendan Moran, global co-head, corporate origination, debt capital markets at Societe Generale said. "In fact it has got so one-way that we are looking at levels not seen since the peaks of the eurozone crisis."

Since early January, the euro/US dollar basis has moved from the minus mid teens area to the minus high 30s across the maturity spectrum - a hefty extra burden for a US company issuing euros but shifting the funds raised back to dollars.

The last spurt of US high grade issuance was in the second week of March when Flowserve, Coca Cola Enterprises and Discovery Communications priced sub-benchmark bonds.

That has left the pipeline of US issuers eyeing the European market almost empty. Manufacturing firm Mohawk Industries completed a roadshow in early March, but has yet to surface with a deal.

"For many US dollar funders, where the euro markets offered greater value at the beginning of the year, dynamics now favour issuing directly in dollars, especially where the relative value is marginal," said Mark Lynagh, head of European corporate DCM at BNP Paribas.

Coca-Cola and Berkshire Hathaway, for example, recently raised eight-year money in Europe at a premium to where their US dollar curves were trading.

"Value can be finely balanced between markets. It's no surprise with the volume of natural US dollar funders that the basis swap has become more expensive; the greater surprise is that the shift has not been more dramatic," he said.

HOT DOLLAR MARKET

While some US companies require dollar funding, others may have natural foreign currency needs. In that case, the currency swap issue does not arise.

"Any company looking at leaving money in euros will be focused on the lower coupons they can get in the euro market," said Andrew Karp, co-head of Americas investment-grade capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

But relative margins take on greater importance if a borrower does indeed want to repatriate the proceeds.

"If they are swapping back into dollars in a floating rate equivalent, they care more about spread levels rather than rates. The movement in the basis swap continues to make dollars more attractive, and that trend should continue," said Karp.

Recent issuance volumes back that up. March is now a few billion dollars shy of becoming the busiest month on record in the US investment grade market with US$142.76bn priced so far. The all-time busiest month remains September 2013 at US$143.903bn.

Meanwhile, some of the momentum in Europe appears to have died down and the market has repriced substantially. .

Some recent new issues have struggled to attract large books, giving issuers less leverage to tighten pricing.

Deals have also widened dramatically in secondary trading. The longer piece of a three-tranche debut euro bond for Berkshire Hathaway is around 25bp wider than its swaps plus 57bp pricing level, according to Tradeweb prices on Thursday.

NOT ALL OVER YET?

While issuance has paused, some market participants believe this is only a temporary blip and US credits could return once the market settles and blackout periods are over.

"Since US corporates have been the largest users of the euro market so far this year, their absence will be noticed more strongly. However, it is also important to note that the softening in market conditions in Europe has also been mirrored in the USD market," said Marco Baldini, head of European corporate and rates syndicate at Barclays.

As an indication of continued appetite, US pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a roadshow and potential euro transaction for the coming weeks.

Others though have dialled down expectations. RBS said this week that its previous target of up to 100bn of US issuance this year is now "unlikely to be reached" given the recent widening in the basis swap.

The report said euro attractiveness has been exhausted for short and medium dated issuance, as well as issuers with high credit ratings; as a result less flow is expected overall as consequence of wider and more negative basis spreads.

Although investment-grade issuance has all but ground to a halt, high-yield issuance has made up some of that slack.

Infor, IMS Health, Huntsman, VWR tapped the European market in March while Esterline has announced its intention of doing a trade. Canadian pharmaceutical company Valeant also raised euros as part of a multi-billion offer to fund its acquisition of Salix. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Additional reporting by Natalie Harrison, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)