LONDON Costa Coffee, the world's second-biggest coffee shop chain, should remain part of Whitbread Plc (WTB.L) to maximize opportunities for international expansion, its Managing Director John Derkach told Reuters on Friday.

Analysts have speculated that Costa could be spun out of Whitbread to realize value for shareholders, as it has few synergies with Premier Inn, the budget hotel chain that constitutes the group's other major business.

Costa could be worth over 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) as a standalone business.

However, in an interview at Costa Coffee's roastery in Lambeth, south London, Derkach said such a move would be "bonkers" and the business needs the access to capital that being part of FTSE 100-listed Whitbread offers.

"Looking forward a lot more of our growth will be international. The ready access to capital makes that easier. I can't imagine that there would be a situation in which Costa would have better access to finance than Whitbread," said Derkach, who has worked at Whitbread for 18 years.

Derkach, who previously ran restaurant chains Beefeater and Pizza Hut UK, said he believed both Costa Coffee and Premier Inn would suffer from not being part of a FTSE-100 company in the event of a demerger.

"I think there is a hidden implicit penalty in being outside the FTSE 100. I don't think you would (demerge) unless you had a strategic reason to do it or you desperately needed the money," he said.

Costa is planning to expand to 3,500 shops worldwide by 2016 from around 2,100 at present. It is in 25 countries outside Britain, with its biggest non-UK presence in China, Poland, India and the United Arab Emirates. It had just 40 shops when it was acquired by Whitbread.

Costa Coffee was founded by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa, who opened a single cafe in Vauxhall, south London in 1971. It has expanded rapidly since being purchased by Whitbread for 20 million pounds in 1995 taking advantage of the explosion in popularity of coffee shops in Britain. In recent years, the business has continued to grow, despite harsh economic conditions, being seen as an 'affordable luxury' by many consumers.

The overall British branded coffee shop market increased sales by 10 percent last year to 2.1 billion pounds, with the market doubling since 2005, according to the market research firm Allegra Strategies.

"I think coffee and going to coffee shops is a clearly established part of people's lives and the availability of decent coffee in this country is now phenomenal, probably as good, if not better, than anywhere in the world," Derkach said.

The growth of the coffee shop market has contrasted with the fortunes of Britain's pubs, which have seen record closures in the past few years and Derkach believes coffee shops have emerged as an alternative to the pub.

"Our business is built on the back of people taking a break from the hurly burly of life. It's a civilizing and socializing change from the British dependence on the pub as serving that role. The pubs have changed into restaurants or gone out of business and we've stepped in to meet that need for somewhere to go for a short break," he said.

Costa Coffee is now the biggest operator in Britain, followed by Starbucks (SBUX.O), which is the world's No.1 player, and Caffe Nero. Costa has a 40 percent share of the British market and Derkach is confident of further growth in both sales and market share.

"Looking forward I can see every reason to expect strong like-for-like sales growth in our business. In these tough times, brands that are strongest will continue to perform best."

Shares in Whitbread have outperformed the FTSE All Share Travel & Leisure index .FTASX5750 by 9 percent over the past year. They closed on Friday unchanged at 1,663 pence, valuing the business at 2.95 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.6464 British pounds)

