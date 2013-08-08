Toshiba's Westinghouse files for bankruptcy as charges jump
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors on Wednesday, as its Japanese parent seeks to limit losses that threaten its future.
Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) reported July same-store sales that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by a stronger dollar that pulled in weak sales from its overseas stores.
Sales at stores open at least a year rose 4 percent in the four-week period ended August 4, including the impact of fuel and foreign exchange.
On that basis, analysts expected same-store sales to rise 5.1 percent for the month of July, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Foreign exchange had a negative impact on comparable sales, the company said in a statement.
Costco, which competes with BJ's Wholesale Club Inc BJ.UL and Wal-Mart Stores Inc's (WMT.N) Sam's Club, offers everyday items like bananas below supermarket prices, hoping customers will buy other goods as well and usually prices gasoline lower than competing stations.
July net sales rose 7 percent to $7.87 billion.
