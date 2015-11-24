Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) stopped selling chicken salad at its stores on Friday, the day it was notified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other authorities that it was linked to cases of E. coli, an executive at the retailer said on Tuesday.

The CDC said earlier on Tuesday that at least 19 people have been sickened by E. coli linked to rotisserie chicken salad made and sold in Costco stores.

Craig Wilson, vice president in charge of food safety at Costco, said there have been no illnesses and said the company was working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the issue, including when it might be able to restart sales of the product.

