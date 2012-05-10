LONDON Shell (RDSa.L) moved a step closer to acquiring Cove Energy COVE.L after Mozambique gave the deal the green light, removing one of the conditions of a takeover which will see the oil major access East Africa's huge gas reserves.

British oil explorer Cove said on Thursday that it received written confirmation from Mozambique's government consenting to Shell's $1.8 billion offer for the company, echoing an announcement by Shell on Wednesday.

Consent from Mozambique puts Shell in pole position to secure Cove by removing a key condition of the deal and putting any new bidder for the explorer on the backfoot as it would likely have to also gain the country's approval.

There had been hopes that a takeover battle would emerge for Cove after a rival suitor, Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production PTTE.BK, refused to rule out making an offer when Shell launched its latest bid in April.

Industry interest in Mozambique, where Cove owns an 8.5 percent stake in a huge gas field, has intensified in recent years as previously little-explored East Africa is tipped to become a major natural gas producing region.

Analysts said in April that Shell's expertise in developing gas fields would likely mean Mozambique would give the oil major its blessing, helping Shell to be seen by Cove as a preferred buyer.

Shares in Cove closed at 222.75 pence on Wednesday, slightly above Shell's offer price of 220 pence per share, and valuing the firm at around 1.1 billion pounds ($1.77 billion).

($1 = 0.6212 British pounds)

