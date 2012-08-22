Covidien Plc has recalled tools used to reinforce tissues after stapling during surgery and will stop manufacturing the products, taking a hit to earnings, the company said on Wednesday.

Covidien shares fell 2.6 percent to $55 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading.

Covidien, which makes a broad range of medical devices and products, said all lots of its Duet TRS Universal Straight and Articulating Single-Use Loading Units are affected.

The loss of product sales, the implementation of the recall and other costs will reduce fourth-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations by several cents, the company said in a government filing.

For fiscal 2013, the recall is expected to cut earnings per share from continuing operations by 5 cents to 10 cents, Covidien said.

In the nine months that ended June 29, Duet net sales were less than $50 million.

In January, the company recalled the same device for use in the thoracic cavity following reports linking the use of the surgical tool to patient deaths after surgery.

Eric Kraus, a spokesman for Covidien, said the company decided to recall the product and stop making it following a report that the device caused a laceration of the diaphragm during abdominal surgery in one patient.

"Given that one report, combined with what happened earlier in the year, we concluded that there was a potential for post operative complications. Patient safety always comes first," Kraus said.

The devices were manufactured at the company's facility in North Haven, Connecticut.

JP Morgan analyst Michael Weinstin noted that Duet sales have been declining since January.

"But it's worth noting that these are high margin sales for Covidien," he wrote in a research report.

Weinstein noted that Covidien's stapler franchise represents 12 percent to 13 percent of total company revenue, with about 4 percent of stapler revenue coming from Duet, or about 0.5 percent of total company sales.

(Reporting By Debra Sherman; editing by John Wallace, Maureen Bavdek and Bernard Orr)