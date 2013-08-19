Medical device maker Covidien Plc said it was recalling 14 lots of its Monoject prefill flush syringes sold in the United States and Bermuda as they contained non-sterilized water which could cause life-threatening infections.

Some of the syringes, meant to administer saline or anti-clotting drug heparin, also had mismatched caps, labels and wrappers, the company said. (link.reuters.com/jag52v)

The syringes are used to reduce blood clots in veins and remove medication left at catheter sites.

Using the heparin syringe containing only water could cause clotting in catheters.

