BANGKOK American International Assurance (AIA) sold some of its shares in Thailand's largest convenience store chain, CP All Pcl (CPALL.BK), in big-lot transactions on the Thai market's local and foreign boards on Friday, broker sources said.

AIA, part of Hong Kong-based AIA Group 12996.HK, remains a major shareholder of CP All after the stake sales, an executive at a local brokerage, which executed the big lot deals, told Reuters.

According to Thai stock exchange data, about 126.2 million shares were sold with an estimated value of about 4.5 billion baht ($143 million).

Before the deal, AIA held a 4.53 percent stake in CP All, which runs 7-Eleven stores in Thailand.

