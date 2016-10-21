HONG KONG China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, a unit of state-backed China Resources Holdings, is set to raise $1.8 billion after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering near the middle of expectations, IFR reported on Friday, citing people close to the deal.

CR Pharma, as the company is called, priced the IPO at HK$9.10 per share, after marketing the 1.54 billion new shares in an indicative range of HK$8.45–HK$10.15 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. That would put the deal at HK$14 billion ($1.8 billion).

CR Pharma did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO price.

