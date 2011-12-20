Medical device maker C. R. Bard Inc (BCR.N) said it will buy Minnesota-based private company Lutonix Inc for about $225 million as it looks to cash in on drug-coated balloon technology for the treatment of arterial disease.

Bard will also pay another $100 million if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives Lutonix's drug-coated balloons premarket approval (PMA).

Drug-coated balloons have received growing attention in recent years as physicians look for effective ways to treat diseased arteries without having to leave a permanent implant.

The company expects the deal to reduce its 2012 earnings per share by about 25 cents a share, excluding items, Bard said in a statement.

