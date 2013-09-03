Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
PARIS French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) said it had begun the sale of its remaining 7.6 percent stake in Spain's Bankinter (BKT.MC).
The sale will be conducted via a private placement with institutional investors, Credit Agricole said on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO China's Zhejiang Electric Power Construction Co Ltd (ZEPC) is in talks to buy a stake in Brazil's Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, one of the country's biggest, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.