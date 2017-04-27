The Credit Suisse logo is seen at the headquarters in downtown Milan, Italy, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ZURICH Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S) said on Thursday it had finalised the banking syndicate underwriting its 4 billion Swiss franc ($4 billion) rights offering, adding more banks to the list of participants.

The banking syndicate has committed, subject to customary conditions, to firmly underwrite the new registered shares to be issued as part of the capital raising announced by the Zurich-based bank on Wednesday.

The capital hike was announced after it ditched plans to raise money by listing part of its Swiss business and is aimed at getting its financial strength back on a par with rivals.

Credit Suisse is acting as global coordinator for the rights offering, with Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley acting as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

Banca IMI, Banco Santander, BBVA, BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, ING, JPMorgan, Natixis, RBC Capital Markets, Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking and UniCredit Bank AG are acting as joint bookrunners.

ABN AMRO, Bank Vontobel, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, KBC Securities, Mediobanca, Mizuho International plc, Rabobank, SMBC Nikko and Zuercher Kantonalbank are acting as co-lead managers, Credit Suisse said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by David Evans)