Vistra Energy in takeover talks with Dynegy: WSJ
Power producer Vistra Energy Corp has proposed to take over debt-laden rival Dynegy Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
ZURICH Credit Suisse's CSGN.VX shares dropped on Wednesday after Wells Fargo (WFC.N) denied it was in talks to buy assets from the Swiss lender.
Credit Suisse shares has risen after online industry publication Hedge Fund Alert reported that the San Francisco-based bank was in talks to buy parts of Credit Suisse's investment banking and capital markets businesses, including its prime brokerage.
The Zurich-based lender's shares dropped from a high of 17.59 Swiss francs ($17.46) at 9.22 a.m ET to 16.48 francs at 10.45 a.m. ET after the Wells Fargo denial.
"There is no truth to the rumor being reported," Wells Fargo spokeswoman Elise Wilkinson said.
Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Ruppert Pretterklieber and Oliver Hirt in Zurich and Carmel Crimmins in New York, Editing by Michael Shields)
NEW YORK T-Mobile US Inc would benefit from greater scale in the industry if it were to combine with rival Sprint Corp , the chief financial officer of the No. 3 wireless carrier said at a conference on Thursday.