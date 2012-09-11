Fortuna board says Penta's buyout offer price not enough
PRAGUE Czech-Slovak investment bank Penta's offer price for the remaining shares in Fortuna Entertainment it does not already own is below fair value, the Czech betting group said.
PARIS Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) expects the sale of its crisis-scarred Greek bank Emporiki to be signed within "weeks", according to slides of a presentation by the French bank's chief financial officer posted on its website on Tuesday.
Credit Agricole is in the process of transferring shipping loans denominated in U.S. dollars from Emporiki to its own balance sheet, CFO Bertrand Delpit said in the slides, a process which could still take "months".
The CFO reiterated Credit Agricole's parent group's commitment to exceed a 9 percent Basel III core Tier 1 ratio by early 2013 in the presentation, which will be given at a Barclays conference in New York.
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG The sale by Malaysian energy firm Petronas of an estimated $1 billion stake in a local upstream gas project has moved to the second round and is set to attract interest from about half a dozen bidders including Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil Corp, four sources familiar with the matter said.