PARIS Mortgage lender Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France has mandated HSBC (HSBA.L) to try to find a buyer for itself, financial daily Les Echos reported on Thursday.

The unlisted bank, which does not take deposits and relies on the markets for its funding, had widely been expected to seek out potential acquirers after several of its covered bonds were suspended earlier this week at the request of France's markets regulator, the AMF.

Several market sources said the move was taken because the lender failed to submit its 2011 accounts by an April 30 deadline.

Les Echos reported that HSBC had been hired to find a buyer for Credit Immobilier without citing sources.

(Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by M.D. Golan)