LONDON Paceman Steven Finn has been called into England's squad for the fourth test against India in place of the injured Liam Plunkett, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

"Liam Plunkett experienced some left ankle discomfort at the end of the 2nd Test and will miss the 4th Test as this continues to settle," the ECB said in a statement.

Plunkett did not play in the third test, which England won to level the five-match series at 1-1. Finn's last test was the 14-run victory over Australia in July 2013.

The fourth test begins in Manchester on Thursday.

