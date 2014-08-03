Brawn returns to Formula One in management role
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
LONDON Paceman Steven Finn has been called into England's squad for the fourth test against India in place of the injured Liam Plunkett, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.
"Liam Plunkett experienced some left ankle discomfort at the end of the 2nd Test and will miss the 4th Test as this continues to settle," the ECB said in a statement.
Plunkett did not play in the third test, which England won to level the five-match series at 1-1. Finn's last test was the 14-run victory over Australia in July 2013.
The fourth test begins in Manchester on Thursday.
(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Justin Palmer)
MUMBAI India's opening batsmen have come under fire for poor starts in their last two home series against New Zealand and England but captain Virat Kohli says now is the time to give them support not show them the door.
MUMBAI India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.