Ecclestone replaced as Formula One boss - report
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone has been replaced as Formula One supremo by the sport's new owners Liberty Media and offered a new honorary role, Auto Motor und Sport magazine reported on Monday.
KARACHI Pakistan and New Zealand will play a three-test series in the United Arab Emirates in November and December, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday.
The tour also includes a T20 match and fiveone-day internationals in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi ahead of the World Cup in 2015.
Since 2009, Pakistan has had to play all its home series at neutral venues abroad due to security concerns.
Itinerary: Nov 11-15: 1st Test at Abu Dhabi Nov 19-23: 2nd Test at Dubai Nov 27-Dec 1: 3rd Test at Sharjah Dec 5: T20 international at Dubai Dec 8: 1st ODI at Dubai Dec 12: 2nd ODI at Sharjah Dec 14: 3rd ODI at Sharjah Dec 17: 4th ODI at Abu Dhabi Dec 19: 5th ODI at Abu Dhabi
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal returned to the grand slam big-time by weathering a furious Gael Monfils fightback to win 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has spread the blame for their leaky defence across the team as he prepares to pitch Cameroonian defender Joel Matip into Wednesday's League Cup semi-final, second leg against Southampton.