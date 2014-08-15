Milan pair face ignominious end to the season
MILAN The season cannot end quickly enough for fallen giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, whose unhappy form persisted over the weekend with embarrassing Serie A defeats.
Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 244-6)
U. Tharanga c Az. Ali b Riaz 92
K. Silva c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 41
K. Sangakkara b Riaz 22
M. Jayawardene lbw b Ajmal 4
A. Mathews c S. Ahmed b Riaz 39
L. Thirimanne c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 20
N. Dickwella lbw b J. Khan 24
D. Perera lbw b J. Khan 0
D. Prasad lbw b J. Khan 13
R. Herath c Y. Khan b Rehman 17
C. Welegedara not out 27
Extras (b-8 lb-7 nb-6) 21
Total (all out, 99.3 overs) 320
Fall of wickets: 1-79 K. Silva,2-144 K. Sangakkara,3-167 M. Jayawardene,4-177 U. Tharanga,5-215 L. Thirimanne,6-249 N. Dickwella,7-249 D. Perera,8-261 A. Mathews,9-284 D. Prasad,10-320 R. Herath
Bowling
J. Khan 27 - 6 - 87 - 5
W. Riaz 20 - 3 - 88 - 3(nb-6)
A. Rehman 19.3 - 4 - 53 - 1
S. Ajmal 33 - 5 - 77 - 1
Pakistan 1st innings
K. Manzoor c Dickwella b Herath 23
A. Shehzad c Dickwella b D. Perera 58
Az. Ali c Mathews b Herath 32
Y. Khan c Dickwella b Herath 13
Misbah-ul-Haq c Dickwella b Herath 5
A. Shafiq b Herath 42
S. Ahmed not out 66
A. Rehman not out 1
Extras (lb-3 nb-1) 4
Total (for 6 wickets, 70 overs) 244
Fall of wickets: 1-47 K. Manzoor,2-110 Az. Ali,3-122 A. Shehzad,4-131 Y. Khan,5-140 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-233 A. Shafiq
To bat: S. Ajmal, W. Riaz, J. Khan
Bowling
D. Prasad 9 - 2 - 27 - 0(nb-1)
C. Welegedara 15 - 2 - 51 - 0
R. Herath 25 - 3 - 98 - 5
A. Mathews 7 - 1 - 13 - 0
D. Perera 14 - 1 - 52 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
MILAN The season cannot end quickly enough for fallen giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, whose unhappy form persisted over the weekend with embarrassing Serie A defeats.
BOSTON The funeral of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez will take place on Monday, five days after he was found hanged by a bed sheet in a Massachusetts prison in what state officials have ruled a suicide.