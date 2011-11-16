ATLANTA The person found in a suburban Atlanta home's chimney on Tuesday was not Santa Claus arriving early. He was a 17-year-old alleged burglar who got stuck, police said.

Authorities said the teen spent about 10 hours lodged inside the chimney before getting freed.

A neighbor heard someone calling for help from the chimney early in the afternoon and phoned police, said Corporal Jake Smith, spokesman for the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Firefighters climbed on the roof and lowered ropes down to rescue the teen, who was uninjured, Smith said.

Police arrested the teen on one count of burglary and another of providing a false name to police. The owner of the house was not at home during the incident, authorities said.

The suspect, who had been stuck in the chimney since the wee hours of the morning, never made it into the house, said Gwinnett Fire Department spokesman Eric Eberly. Instead, he got stuck near the bottom of the chimney.

"Merry Christmas," said the spokesman, laughing.

