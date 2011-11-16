TAMPA Actress Lindsay Lohan's father Michael Lohan pleaded no contest on Wednesday to a domestic violence charge involving his former girlfriend and was sentenced to two years of probation, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said.

Michael Lohan, 51, will have to spend the first four months of the probation at a residential treatment center in Ft. Myers, Florida under a plea agreement with prosecutors, said Hillsborough State Attorney's Office spokesman Mark Cox.

It was not specified in court what type of treatment Lohan will receive.

He also was ordered to have no contact with Kate Major, his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

Lohan was first arrested October 25 in Tampa after Major said he grabbed and threatened her. He was released on bail the next day and ordered not to contact Major.

But on October 27, he was arrested again after Major said he made harassing telephone calls. When police came to arrest him at a motel, he jumped off a third-floor balcony before being taken into custody.

Lohan recently appeared on VH1's Celebrity Rehab. His daughter Lindsay has faced legal troubles of her own and earlier this month spent a few hours in a Los Angeles jail for violating probation on drunken driving and theft charges.

