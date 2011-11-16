NEW YORK Two Romanians put a new twist on the American expression "dollars to donuts" when they recoded Dunkin' Donut gift cards with stolen bank account details and used them to withdraw money in New York City.

The men, who were in the United States on journalism visas, used dozens of the recoded Dunkin' Donuts gift cards to withdraw more $17,700 from one ATM machine, prosecutors said. They were sentenced on Wednesday to three years in prison.

"The defendants should have used the Dunkin' Donut gift cards to purchase coffee and donuts, instead they have just bought themselves up to three years in prison. Justice has been served," Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said.

The phrase is a rhetorical expression meaning "very sure" that is used when one person is confident of winning a bet.

