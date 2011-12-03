Actress Brooke Mueller poses as she arrives for the taping of the television show ''The Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen'' at Sony studios in Culver City, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

DENVER Brooke Mueller, the ex-wife of actor Charlie Sheen, was arrested for cocaine possession and assault in Aspen, Colorado, the ski resort town where Sheen was arrested for assaulting Mueller in December 2009.

The Aspen Police Department said in a news release that officers were conducting "a routine walk through" of the Belly Up bar late Friday night when a woman reported she was assaulted by Mueller.

"The woman identified Brooke Mueller, 34, of Los Angeles, California as the aggressor," the release said.

Mueller was arrested at a second bar sometime after midnight and charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and misdemeanor assault, police said.

Mueller posted a $11,000 bond and was released. She has a December 19 court date. Her spokesman Steve Honig said she would have no immediate comment on the arrest.

On Christmas Day 2009, police were called to an Aspen home the couple was renting for the holidays and arrested Sheen for assaulting Mueller during an argument. Sheen pleaded guilty to the charge in August 2010 and was ordered to serve 30 days in a California drug and rehabilitation facility.

The couple divorced earlier this year.

Sheen was fired from his role on TV's "Two and a Half Men," sitcom after he ranted against his employers and posted videos on the Web in which he bragged about his "winning" ways and the "tiger blood" he had running through in his veins.

He will return to television in summer 2012, in a new "Anger Management" series on FX.

