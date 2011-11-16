CHICAGO Text messages about buying drugs mistakenly sent to a Nebraska state trooper led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on marijuana possession and other drug charges, police said on Tuesday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said that one of its troopers started getting text messages last week from a person who was looking to buy drugs. The trooper continued to correspond through text messages until a meeting place was set up.

The trooper, dressed in civilian clothes, arrived at the agreed upon location and arrested 23-year-old Aaron Sartin of Kearney, Nebraska, police said.

He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges were pending.

(Reporting by Karin Matz; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)