ZAGREB Croatia's last state-owned bank Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB) is achieving strong results and loan growth as the government prepares to sell its majority stake, its chief executive said.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Cedo Maletic said HPB had posted a net profit of 88 million kuna ($15.2 million) in 2011, marking a turnaround after having slumped to a net loss of almost 450 million kuna two years before.

The bank, which is recovering from the indictment earlier this year of its former chief executive and two other top managers for corruption because of politically linked loan mismanagement, expects an even better result this year, Maletic said.

He noted the bank had posted a net profit of 61 million kuna in the first six months of the year.

"We expect the current positive trend in business results to continue," said Maletic, who took over the bank in late 2009.

The government wants to sell its 51.46 percent stake in the bank, which controls 4.1 percent of the local market, to help prop up the budget and secure fresh capital for the bank itself.

A tender for the appointment of a sale adviser closes on October 29.

Maletic said a capital boost was needed for the bank's further expansion. More than 90 percent of Croatia's banking sector is controlled by foreign banks, mostly from Italy and Austria.

"We have substantially improved business results but additional funds would be welcome if we are to (realize) ... the bank's potential rapidly ... That's how I see the key benefit of privatization", Maletic said.

Croatia, scheduled to join the European Union next July, has had four years without economic growth, during which time a lending boom of the past decade has reversed. Lending fell 0.3 percent to the corporate sector and 1.1 percent to individuals in the first eight months, Croatia's central bank has said.

But Maletic said HPB had bucked the trend.

"Our loan portfolio rose 7.1 percent in the first eight months, with loans to firms growing 3.0 percent and to citizens 10.6 percent," Maletic said.

In the last two years, HPB has also cleared up a large part of its bad loan portfolio and has improved risk management.

"The level of bad loans is at 23.2 percent. It is above the banking sector's average of 13 percent, but it's falling," he said.

"What's important is that provision (for) ... bad loans is equal to the average level of the whole sector," Maletic said, adding that HPB's capital adequacy is at 14.8 percent, above the legal minimum of 12 percent.

Maletic said the biggest room for growth was in the retail sector, where the bank holds some ten percent of the market in current or checking accounts.

HPB sees further potential in an existing strategic partnership with the national postal service, as the postal network offers many new potential sales channels through its more than 1,000 post offices. ($1 = 5.7782 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Holmes)