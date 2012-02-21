British chemicals firm Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) said it was not looking to sell itself and would rather be a buyer in the wake of consolidation in the sector.

The chemical industry has seen consolidation of Croda's peers such as Cognis COGNS.UL and Belgian chemicals firm Taminco over the last few years.

Croda has often been mentioned as a takeover target for bigger peers such as Dow Chemicals (DOW.N).

"We haven't received any takeover offers, (and) we don't want to be taken over," Group Finance Director Sean Christie told Reuters.

Christie said he would look to buy smaller companies with a turnover of 10-50 million pounds, whose technology he can market through Croda's sales force.

"We would look to make these acquisitions across our divisions ... we're more interested in clever technology rather than gigantic chemical companies," Christie said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company posted January-December pretax profit of 242.4 million pounds ($384.68 million) beating analyst estimates of 236.3 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The FTSE 250 company, which supplies chemicals used in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, also raised its final dividend by 20 percent to 30.25 pence, taking its total dividend to 55 pence per share.

"Trading in January was encouraging and this positive trend has continued," the company said in a statement, adding that exposure to the growing economies of Asia and Latin America gave it confidence in its future prospects.

Analyst James Tetley of N+1 Brewin said he expected this trading trend to leave further scope for outperformance in 2012.

The company, whose key customers include Estee Lauder (EL.N), L'Oreal (OREP.PA) and Syngenta SYNN.VX, said 2011 revenue rose nearly 7 percent to 1.06 billion pounds.

Tetley said the company now looked poised to join the FTSE 100 .FTSE as a pure organic growth story as trends in aging, vanity and healthcare become long-term demand drivers.

Croda shares were trading up 4 percent at 2112.36 pence at 1211 GMT on Tuesday, making them the second biggest gainers on the FTSE 250. They rose nearly 7 percent earlier in the day.

($1 = 0.6301 British pounds)

