By Michael Hirtzer and Karl Plume
CHICAGO, July 19 Indiana farmer Brian Scott saw
on Thursday the heaviest rains of the year soak his 2,300-acre
farm in the throes of the worst drought in five decades, but
they were a mixed blessing at best.
The downpour came too late for his corn crop, which was
already past the critical stage of setting yields. His soybeans,
though, could get better and set more pods.
For growers like Scott across the U.S. Midwest farm belt,
even unexpectedly heavy rains like the one on Thursday are
coming too late for their corn crop to recover from the drought.
Many farms in the Midwest have not seen any measurable rain
for a month before Thursday's storm dumped 1 inch (2.5 cm) or
more of water across a large swath of northern Illinois and
parts of Indiana.
"The corn, especially, has already taken quite a bit of
damage. The rains can't improve the corn crop but it can still
help the beans," said Scott, who farms with his father and
grandfather outside of Monticello in central Indiana.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week slashed its
U.S. corn yield by an unprecedented 12 percent to 146 bushels
per acre from 166 bushels as crop ratings tumbled to the poorest
since the drought of 1988.
TOO LATE FOR CORN
In the top corn growing state of Iowa, the 1.1 million corn
acres rated "very poor" by the government are likely a total
loss, with the crops in the poorest shape on the hillsides or
growing in sandy soils that prevented the plants from tapping
subsoil moisture, said Roger Elmore, extension agronomist at
Iowa State University.
In eastern and southern Midwest, where the drought
conditions are most severe, some farmers were already gathering
poorly pollinated corn plants for animal feed or plowing down
plants that will yield no grain.
"It's getting pretty late in many areas, so it's going to be
tough to do a whole lot of good even if we do get a turnaround,"
said Joel Widenor, agricultural meteorologist with Commodity
Weather Group in Maryland.
Seventy-one percent of the U.S. corn crop was pollinating as
of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 36 percent, USDA
said.
Of the top 10 corn producing states, Missouri and Indiana
were suffering the most, with just 7 and 8 percent,
respectively, of the corn crops in good or excellent condition,
compared to the five-year averages of 56 percent for each,
according to the USDA.
The entire state of Missouri was declared a disaster area
due to the drought and the U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack on Wednesday declared areas of eight other states
disaster areas, including parts of Indiana and Arkansas.
There was a chance of rain in the next week that could help
boost yield potential in Missouri, said Max Glover, a University
of Missouri extension agronomist based in Shelby County.
"They certainly won't achieve full yields but they will
escape having to feed the stalks to the cows," Glover said.
Some fields may produce only 20 to 40 bushels per acre of
grain, compared to the average yield in the state last year of
114 bpa. However because of the blistering drought, demand for
forage was strong due to poor pasture conditions, Glover said.
"There are some fields in Indiana that will provide near
zero grain whether or not it rains this week," said Tony Vyn,
extension agronomist at Purdue University.
Minnesota was in the best shape by far, with 67 percent of
the state's corn crop rated good to excellent.
BETTER SOY OUTLOOK
A Reuters poll this week estimated U.S. corn production down
nearly 7 percent lower than the latest government estimates
while soybean production was seen 3.6 percent lower than the
more recent USDA guidance.
"Corn after it's pollinated isn't a reversible thing," said
Elwynn Taylor, a professor of agriculture meteorology at Iowa
State University. The corn plant can put more weight into the
kernel if it receives rain but it cannot improve a poorly formed
ear.
Soybeans can generate new growth and rebound if they receive
more rainfall. However due to early planting, the clock is
ticking for the plants to form pods of soybeans before more heat
arrives during what are typically the hottest days of summer in
late July and August.
"While we remain more optimistic about soybean prospects
than about corn, soybean yield potential is beginning to decline
as more time passes without enough water to keep plants
functioning well," said University of Illinois extension
agronomist Emerson Nafziger.
Drought conditions are also expanding to the northern and
western Midwest -- areas that earlier in the season had fared
better, leaving some crop experts hopeful that they would help
blunt shortfalls in the eastern Midwest.
"Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Minnesota are the areas
right now that have the most to lose, or the most to gain if we
get rains," said Andy Karst, agricultural meteorologist with
World Weather Inc in Kansas City.
"We wouldn't have to restore the soil moisture to help the
crops out. If you get a good soaking rain followed by timely
rains from here on out it could be OK even if the soil moisture
remains low," Karst said.
